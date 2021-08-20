So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in So-Young International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in So-Young International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in So-Young International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in So-Young International by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 4,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,467. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $608.75 million, a P/E ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 0.19.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

