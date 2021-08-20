SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Set at C$40.00 by Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) received a C$40.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.85.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.30. 111,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$34.68.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.