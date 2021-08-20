Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

SNA opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

