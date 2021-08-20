Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $3.12. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap-on by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $217.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

