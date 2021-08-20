Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.08 Million

Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $973.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $938.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $941.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.43. 2,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,090. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

