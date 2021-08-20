Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Rodney I. Smith Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Rodney I. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $76,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:SMID opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.65. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the first quarter worth about $390,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the first quarter worth $78,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the second quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Smith-Midland by 441.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

