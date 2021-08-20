Smartsheet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,218 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the average daily volume of 152 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,023,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,997,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.02. 4,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

