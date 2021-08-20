SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.90.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$29.85 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$19.49 and a twelve month high of C$30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.04.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

