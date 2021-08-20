Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.19.

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

