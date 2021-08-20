Skyline Champion Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.89. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $64.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,777 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,363. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

