Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.68. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $150.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

