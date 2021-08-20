Skylands Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,860 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 19.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

