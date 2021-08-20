Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $140.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.16.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

