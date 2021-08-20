Skylands Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Matthews International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after buying an additional 292,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Matthews International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Matthews International stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

