Skycoin Achieves Market Cap of $32.74 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00003200 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $32.74 million and $3.00 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00138149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00149581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,640.17 or 0.99831978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.47 or 0.00922512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.00711712 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

