SKALE Network Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $397.15 million and $43.37 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

