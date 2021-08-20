SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 365,365 shares.The stock last traded at $28.15 and had previously closed at $27.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 451,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 346.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 113,083 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

