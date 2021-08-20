SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $393,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $352,140.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $201.38 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $208.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,034.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

