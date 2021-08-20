Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 664,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sintx Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 205,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sintx Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sintx Technologies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sintx Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sintx Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

