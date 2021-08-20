Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,967. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

