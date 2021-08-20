Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
