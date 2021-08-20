Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SGAPY stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $19.59.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Singapore Telecommunications
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.
