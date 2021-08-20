Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,253,400 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 11,260,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,204.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SINGF opened at $3.61 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.