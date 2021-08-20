Silicon Laboratories Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,513 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,833% compared to the typical volume of 130 put options.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $201,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 39.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.