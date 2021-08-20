Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Head-To-Head Review

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

Soliton has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Soliton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 1,197.95 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($0.77) -26.18

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -207.89% Soliton N/A -50.77% -47.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue. The firm is also in the pre-revenue stage with its first products being developed for the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp and Christopher Capelli on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

