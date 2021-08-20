Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

SIFY opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 299.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.