Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWIR. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $570.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

