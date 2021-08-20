Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,139,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 1,001,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCTAF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

GCTAF stock remained flat at $$30.00 during trading on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

