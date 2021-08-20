SIBCoin Market Cap Reaches $645,051.10 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $645,051.10 and approximately $4,211.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.89 or 0.06829544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $668.58 or 0.01405004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00378713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00144753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.92 or 0.00575630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00340199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00321801 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,361,923 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

