Showcase Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $558,455.36 and approximately $486,108.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00140743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00148097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.90 or 1.00083270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.89 or 0.00921227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.05 or 0.06756674 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,342,021 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

