Short Interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Decreases By 14.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:YALA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,026. Yalla Group has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,980,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,295,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

