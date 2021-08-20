Short Interest in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Declines By 14.2%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,330,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 24,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.72 on Friday. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $948.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

