Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Decreases By 27.9%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 581,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $166,673.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,121 shares of company stock valued at $505,774 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SSY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 349,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.16. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

