Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Grows By 26.1%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
