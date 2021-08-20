Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Grows By 26.1%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 711,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after buying an additional 721,149 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

