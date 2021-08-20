Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Grows By 14.7%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.42 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

