Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Rises By 21.5%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

