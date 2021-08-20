Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Drops By 21.9%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RZLT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.74. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth $419,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

