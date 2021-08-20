Short Interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Expands By 17.4%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 996,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 102,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.09. Purple Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Purple Biotech by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 90,135 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the second quarter worth about $2,562,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.