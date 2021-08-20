Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Decreases By 17.9%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter.

PSC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,071. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.