Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Expands By 18.0%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PRKR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 14,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.80. ParkerVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

