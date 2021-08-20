Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Grows By 24.3%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,696,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 32,740,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40,696.7 days.

Shares of PCFBF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.