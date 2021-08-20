Short Interest in Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Declines By 16.7%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oxford Biomedica stock remained flat at $$19.65 during midday trading on Friday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -196.50 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

OXBDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

