Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Decreases By 22.5%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,958. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. As a group, analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OFS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.