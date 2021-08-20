Short Interest in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Declines By 19.6%

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 72.1% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.