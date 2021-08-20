Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Expands By 15.0%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.0 days.

Shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

