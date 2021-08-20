Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Grows By 25.0%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.96. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

