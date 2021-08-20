Short Interest in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Grows By 23.5%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.33. 391,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,692. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

