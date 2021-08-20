Short Interest in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Declines By 28.0%

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 474,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,566.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.