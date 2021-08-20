Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Declines By 33.3%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MICR remained flat at $$3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567. Micron Solutions has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.