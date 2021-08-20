Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Rises By 17.4%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 13,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,260 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,483 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $341,594,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,685 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.07. 103,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

