Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rises By 21.2%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $5,159,964. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

